Close your eyes and imagine it's 1982.

Every VFL grins with delight.

This was the year the un-ranked Tennessee defeated the number two ranked Alabama, ending its 11-game winning streak over the Vols.

Rocky Top fans stormed the field and proclaimed their triumph over the Crimson Tide.

Close to four decades have passed, and now Tennessee faces a similar challenge-- an uncanny 11-game winning streak against the football juggernaut.

"I think we're going to give them a decent game," sports psychologist Dr. Craig Wrisberg said.

Wrisberg says the Vols will take this game play by play.

"Most of these guys were in elementary school when this streak began, they have nothing to do with it," Wrisberg said. "They have everything to do with how they prepare and execute and focus on process."

That's what Wrisberg believes Coach Jeremy Pruitt is helping his team do.

Plus, a little extra confidence coming out of a win against Auburn helps, too.

"They could have gone down there thinking, 'There's no way we could win. We're two-touchdown underdogs. They're at home. It's crazy at Auburn.' If they were thinking about that, you know what they're not thinking about is what their responsibilities are on each play," Wrisberg said.

So, will this be the year? Will Tennessee topple the Crimson Tide?

"They're going to say, 'Let's just plays some Tennessee football,'" Wrisberg said.

