Council on tap to confirm support of stadium project, financing resource

A sports authority would oversee construction of the project east of the James White Parkway near the Old City.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council is on tap Tuesday night to confirm its support of a downtown stadium and the use of sales tax receipts from the surrounding neighborhood to help pay for it.

Council was to take up a resolution asking local members of the General Assembly to introduce special legislation that allows for using state and local sales taxes raised within a defined geographic area around the project site to go toward debt service on the proposed $65 million project.

That's really a formality.

State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey and state Rep. Jason Zachary have already introduced the appropriate legislation for the sales tax collection zone, and their respective bills are making their way through both houses of the Legislature.

Planners say the stadium can't be built by a sports authority just with that money. They also anticipate using rent paid by tenant Randy Boyd and his Tennessee Smokies baseball team and sales taxes collected from sales inside the stadium, along with other resources.

Knox County Commission already has passed a similar resolution.

One of the next big steps is appointing members to be on the sports authority that'll oversee the project. That's in the works with both the city and county expected to name people to the body.

The stadium would be built with bonds paid back to investors over probably 30 years.

Boyd, a millionaire entrepreneur, wants to move his Double AA team from Sevier County in time to play ball in spring 2022 at the new stadium.

He hopes stadium construction will start later this year. He's also planning to lead some $140 million in private development, including housing and commercial development around the stadium.

Besides baseball, the stadium is envisioned as a place for diverse concerts and community events.