Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in East Tennessee?

Some counties and cities in East Tennessee ban shooting off fireworks. For some others, it's only legal at certain times.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fourth of July is approaching, and some people are stocking up on fireworks to fill the night sky with booms and bright lights.

However, it isn't legal to shoot fireworks everywhere in East Tennessee. Some cities also have their own rules regarding whether people can shoot fireworks. A quick list of those counties and cities is below.

Anderson County —Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Oak Ridge: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Blount County — Legal to shoot fireworks in any location of the county, but they cannot be fired between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

City of Townsend: It is illegal to shoot fireworks in Townsend.

City of Alcoa: Fireworks can only be shot on July 3 and July 4, or on December 31 and January 1 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sales are also allowed from June 20 through July 5 and December 10 through January 2.

City of Maryville: It is legal to shoot fireworks on private property on July 3, July 4, December 31 and January 1. They can only be fired from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. or until 1 a.m. specifically on the morning of New Year's Day. They cannot be used in any public area, street, road or parking lot.

Campbell County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county areas only.

City of LaFollette: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Town of Cumberland Gap: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

Cumberland County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

City of Crossville: Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Fentress County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county areas only.

Grainger County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Greene County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Knox County — Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Knoxville: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Loudon County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks

McMinn County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county areas only.

City of Athens: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Monroe County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks on July 3 and July 4

Morgan County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Roane County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

City of Kingston: Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Scott County — Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Sevier County — Only legal to sell and shoot fireworks in county areas.

City of Gatlinburg: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Pigeon Forge: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Sevierville: Illegal to sell and set off fireworks