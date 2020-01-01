KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Ken Burns documentary film "Country Music" generated new interest in the history of the genre in 2019. Now there's a clear pathway for the old tunes to carry tourism to East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development created a special “Country Music” passport with 22 destinations featured in the 16.5-hour documentary.

The passport is now available at any of the 16 Tennessee Welcome Centers. It will also be included as a special insert in the 2020 Tennessee Vacation Guide scheduled for release Jan. 8.

The passport can also be found online here.

The 22 stops feature four destinations in Knox and Sevier counties.

East Tennessee History Center in Downtown Knoxville

WDVX Studios at the Knoxville Visitors Center in Downtown Knoxville

Dolly Parton Statue in Sevierville

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge

Other stops across the state include the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, and Memphis’ Sun Studios.

Passports for Country Music The Pathway at the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville.

East Tennessee deserves recognition in the history of country music as home to stars ranging from Roy Acuff, Chet Atkins, to Dolly Parton.

Lisa Oakley, curator of education with the East Tennessee Historical Society, said the story of country music in East Tennessee is about family in addition to celebrity.

"This music is what people were doing in our area whether they were famous or not. The celebrities did not start out as celebrities. They started making music at church, at home and on the front porch," said Oakley.

Four of the first five stops on the Country Music Pathway are in Knox and Sevier counties.

Oakley said some visitors have already stopped at the East Tennessee History Center to get their passports stamped. As you visit the attractions, you can get stamps in your passport and special discounts along the way.

"Country music is able to attract people to our state to visit these sites and museums. With the passport program, at each one of those places you get a different experience," said Oakley.

While the East Tennessee History Center is a destination, it also serves as a starting point for a broader tour.

WBIR archive film shows Dolly Parton perform a 1970 concert at the high school in her hometown of Sevierville.

"There's a walking tour with maps and brochures, so you can go out and visit places in Downtown Knoxville where it is really walk-able," said Oakley. "You would be surprised the number of people who come into our area and are looking for that music story. Knoxville has such a rich history here, and look at the music that's still made here now."

