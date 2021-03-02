Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after video surfaces of him using racial slur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur.
The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him yelling profanities outside a home in darkness in Nashville.
Wallen said in a statement to TMZ that he is embarrassed and sorry. He said there's never an excuse for such language.
Wallen's new record has topped the Billboard 200 chart for three weeks and his hits include “Whiskey Glasses.”
But he's apologized repeatedly for mistakes and stumbles, like the time he was removed from a “Saturday Night Live” performance in the fall for violating COVID-19 protocols while appearing in Alabama.
Reports of the incident Tuesday prompted a response from country music stars on Twitter, including comments from Knoxville's Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris.