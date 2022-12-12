County Commission seeks young applicants for new civic engagement program

The Junior Commission program will give students a chance to see what it's like to serve the public in government.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County high school juniors and seniors interested in seeing what it's like to serve the public and help run county government have a chance to work as a "junior commissioner" alongside elected county commissioners.

Knox County Commission is starting a new program and accepting applications right now from juniors and seniors who attend full-time public, private or parochial school here or are home-schooled in an accredited program, according to the county.

The goal is to expose young people to the workings of county government and the duties of representing Knox County citizens. It's a civics education program for which participants will have a front-row seat.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 23.

“In a time where voter participation, candidates for elected office, and civic engagement are at an all-time low, I believe a proactive approach with the next generation of leaders is critical,” Knox County At-Large Commissioner Larsen Jay said in a news release. “I introduced the Junior Commission program as a tool to educate Knox County’s finest students and to inspire them to get involved in shaping Knox County’s future.

The Junior Commission will have 11 members, just like Knox County Commission. Each of the county commissioners will choose one applicant for the body.

The young people chosen will serve for three months. They'll work in conjunction with their county commissioner. The program will include an orientation, work sessions, which are non-voting, and regular commission and zoning meetings.

To apply, contact the commissioner who represents your district in the county or one of the two at-large commissioners currently serving.