County commissioners set June 20 date for El Tequila bar; lawyer issues statement on bar's behalf

Neighbors have complained about violence stemming from the Halls area establishment. A Knoxville attorney issued a statement on the bar's behalf.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County commissioners said Monday they want El Tequila Bar and Grill representatives to appear June 20 to discuss concerns about incidents inside and outside the Halls business.

Disturbances at the location came up during a County Commission meeting Monday afternoon.

Some commissioners said they were interested in Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen pursuing the business located in a shopping center on Maynardville Pike as a nuisance, which could lead to its closure.

Knox County Sheriff's Office officers were called to the scene early May 7 about a large fight and a man allegedly firing gunshots in the parking lot.

In December, a Sheriff's Office commander also told commissioners about a disturbance that occurred in November 2022.

Attorney T. Scott Jones said he represents the bar.

He issued a statement Monday in response to County Commission.

"It has come to my attention as recently obtained counsel for the El Tequila Bar & Grill that there have been concerns expressed by members of County Commission concerning this establishment. I recently had the pleasure of handling the hearing in which the suspension of their Beer Permit was lifted and they were allowed to once again sell beer in Knox Co.

"Of note is the fact that they have never had a revocation of their State of TN ABC permit and at the Beer Board hearing it was brought to light that a number of the incidents were clearly not within the zone of foreseeability.

"In addition, a news story was published last week indicating that this establishment was responsible for broken beer bottles and other issues during a recent evening and early AM. Whilst broken bottles make for compelling camera footage, it is of import that El Tequila only sells beer in cans thus rendering the attribution of these broken bottles an impossibility for their responsibility.

"It is now disturbing to learn that they are being pilloried without due process by County elected officials without any personal or substantive investigation. El Tequila values its placement and participation in the Halls Community and looks forward to being a community partner serving all citizens of Halls including our Knox County expanding Hispanic population."