Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay.

A list of closings and delays for Jan. 22 is below.

Claiborne County - Closed

Cocke County - Opening two hours late

Grainger County - Opening two hours late

Hancock County - Opening two hours late

Sevier County - Opening two hours late

Union County - Opening two hours late