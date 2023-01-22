x
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather

The possibility of inclement weather on Monday is leading county schools to wait to open or close for the day.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. 

A list of closings and delays for Jan. 22 is below.

  • Claiborne County - Closed 
  • Cocke County - Opening two hours late
  • Grainger County - Opening two hours late 
  • Hancock County - Opening two hours late 
  • Sevier County - Opening two hours late 
  • Union County - Opening two hours late

This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather. 

