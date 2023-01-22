Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay.
A list of closings and delays for Jan. 22 is below.
- Claiborne County - Closed
- Cocke County - Opening two hours late
- Grainger County - Opening two hours late
- Hancock County - Opening two hours late
- Sevier County - Opening two hours late
- Union County - Opening two hours late
This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.