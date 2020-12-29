County to accept Christmas trees for recycling. Got a fake tree? They won't take it

Trees will be accepted for recycling starting Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Christmas tree looks pretty sitting there in your front window. But it can't stay forever.

Knox County will accept live trees for recycling starting Saturday. No, they don't want your fake tree. Throw that away or sell it if you don't want it anymore.

Participating county convenience centers will accept trees, no charge, for recycling at drop-off.

Their hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Centers are closed Sundays.

All centers will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day, but will be open and following normal business hours on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Centers accepting trees for recycling:

*Carter (8815 Asheville Highway)

*Dutchtown (10618 Dutchtown Road)

*Halls (3608 Neal Drive)

*John Sevier (1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway)

*Karns (6930 Karns Crossing Lane)

*Powell (7311 Morton View Lane)

*Tazewell Pike (7201 Tazewell Pike)

You can't just leave them as is, tinsel and all. Be sure to take off all the decorations, string, popcorn, candles and lights. Don't forget the angel on top of the tree. Save that for next year.

The county said Tuesday no other "green waste" or tree limbs is being collected as part of this effort.

Trees will be accepted through the end of January.

You can leave electronics and non-working tree lights at the Dutchtown, Halls, John Sevier, or Karns Convenience Centers.

"Please note that the centers may experience significant wait times following a holiday closure. Center users are urged, if possible, to postpone their regular waste trip until Tuesday or Wednesday the following week when centers are less busy," a county announcement states.