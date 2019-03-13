A Seymour couple is safe but without a home after it burned to the ground Tuesday morning.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said it received a house fire call after midnight on Sugarloaf Lane and arrived 10 minutes later to find a home fully engulfed.

No one was inside the home at the time, but they said the couple who lived there lost everything in the fire.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We are thankful for no loss of life or injuries," the VFD said.

12 firefighters and six fire trucks arrived at the scene to control the fire and keep it from spreading to other homes.