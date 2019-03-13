A Seymour couple is safe but without a home after it burned to the ground Tuesday morning.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said it received a house fire call after midnight on Sugarloaf Lane and arrived 10 minutes later to find a home fully engulfed.

No one was inside the home at the time, but they said the couple who lived there lost everything in the fire.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We are thankful for no loss of life or injuries," the VFD said.

12 firefighters and six fire trucks arrived at the scene to control the fire and keep it from spreading to other homes. 
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department
After midnight SVFD received a call for a house fire on Sugarloaf Ln. E509 arrived in 10 minutes to find a home fully involved, as pictured below. Luckily no one was home, but the couple that lived...
Facebook