SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Back in September Lauren and Justin Smiths experienced something they'd never forget.

RELATED: Sevier County couple gets married the day after losing their apartment in a fire

RELATED: No injuries after large fire breaks out at Riverpark Apartments in Sevierville, authorities say

"Everything was just up in flames....really the emotion was just so much disbelief," Justin said.

Their Sevierville apartment caught on fire and to make matters more difficult, they were set to get married in just three days.

"This only comes once in a lifetime for us," Lauren said.

Gabrielle Hays

However, today life looks a little different they are married in a new apartment with a new member of the family. Her name is Riley.

"She's definitely took some stress off," Lauren said.

She also brought a lot of light into what felt like a dark situation.

"Some of that post sadness from all the things we've went through...got our mind in a good spot," Lauren added.

Their old building is currently a work in progress but the couple has some good news.

"We're looking at about eight months demo and then they are going to offer us a new apartment back," Justin said.

Although that will take time they say it is better than how they felt before.

"We weren't sure what the future was going to look like," Lauren said.

While the road here was tough the Smith's say there is no where else they'd rather be than with Riley, each other and their Christmas tree.

Gabrielle Hays