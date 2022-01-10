'Where football is off, weddings are in' | Vols fans rush to get married during the bye week

One couple decided they wanted their guests to stare at them and not their phones.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Stables at Strawberry Creek is a wedding venue in East Knox County, ready for a busy wedding weekend because the Vols are off.

"Every year, that bye weekend for the Vols is the first weekend to go," said Bobby Bramhall, the owner of the Stables at Strawberry Creek. "You have tons of requests a year or two in advance that want this weekend."

"Where football is off, weddings are in," said Bramhall.

It's Dalton Light's wedding day. For the lifelong Vols fan, his team's football schedule played a role in planning the wedding weekend.

"I probably wouldn't have gotten married last week," Light said. "There was probably no shot that was ever going to happen."

If he did get married during a Vols game, he doesn't think he'd have everyone's attention.

"I think everyone would have had their phone on their table watching the game," Light said.

Light said he and his fiancee have been together for a long time, so this weekend is not nerve-wracking. But last weekend was.

"I was probably a little bit more nervous last weekend than I am this weekend to be perfectly honest," Light said.

This weekend will be different, but not less exciting, he said.

"We've got to act like we're humans, instead of just savages like we were last week," Light said.