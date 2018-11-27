Runners can now take a look at the route for the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon--- with a brand new finish line.
Marathon weekends is set for March 30-31, with the 5K and Covenant Kids Run on Saturday and the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday. This year, the race will start and finish in World's Fair Park. It previously finished on the 50-yard line of Neyland Stadium, but that changed this year because UT was expecting Neyland Stadium to be in the midst of renovations, though that has since been postponed.
“The new course map is posted on the website for runners anxious to review it,” Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Race Director Jason Altman said. “Most of the changes affect the second half of the marathon route, but we still visit all the scenic, iconic Knoxville neighborhoods that make this race special. Of course, all races this year will enjoy a new finish line in World’s Fair Park with a festive after party on the lawn with music, food trucks, beer and more.”
The marathon, which was recently named best marathon in Tennessee by “Runner’s Goal,” may be four months away, but now is the time to register and start training! The price to register will increase right before midnight on Friday, Nov. 30.
Current registration fees include $75 for the full marathon; $60 for the half-marathon and two-person relay; $45 for the four-person relay; $35 for the 5K; and $20 for the Covenant Kids Run. Participants can save up to $10 on each event by registering before Dec. 1.
“With the 2019 event only about four months away, we want to encourage people to set a goal, sign up and start getting ready for an amazing race weekend,” Altman said. “Whether you are participating in the full marathon or a 5K, register now. And to prepare, you can join us for group training runs starting in December through March 23.”
Group training runs begin Saturday, Dec. 1. Runners meet every Saturday at 8 a.m. at Eddie’s Health Shoppe at 8025 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. Weekly group runs are free, open to the public and require no preregistration. These training runs include pace groups and mileage options ranging from beginner to advanced.