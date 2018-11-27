Runners can now take a look at the route for the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon--- with a brand new finish line.

Marathon weekends is set for March 30-31, with the 5K and Covenant Kids Run on Saturday and the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday. This year, the race will start and finish in World's Fair Park. It previously finished on the 50-yard line of Neyland Stadium, but that changed this year because UT was expecting Neyland Stadium to be in the midst of renovations, though that has since been postponed.

RELATED: Full coverage of the 2018 Knoxville Marathon

“The new course map is posted on the website for runners anxious to review it,” Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Race Director Jason Altman said. “Most of the changes affect the second half of the marathon route, but we still visit all the scenic, iconic Knoxville neighborhoods that make this race special. Of course, all races this year will enjoy a new finish line in World’s Fair Park with a festive after party on the lawn with music, food trucks, beer and more.”

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

PHOTOS: At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon WBIR Meteorologist Todd Howell embraces his wife and son after crossing the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. Todd competed in the 1/2 marathon on Sunday. At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Christian Thompson wins the men's half marathon. (Photo courtesy: Covenant Health) Stephanie Cloutier from Wisconsin wins the female half marathon. (Photo Courtesy: Covenant Health) A few half marathon runners cross the finish line. At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxvville Marathon At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

The marathon, which was recently named best marathon in Tennessee by “Runner’s Goal,” may be four months away, but now is the time to register and start training! The price to register will increase right before midnight on Friday, Nov. 30.

Current registration fees include $75 for the full marathon; $60 for the half-marathon and two-person relay; $45 for the four-person relay; $35 for the 5K; and $20 for the Covenant Kids Run. Participants can save up to $10 on each event by registering before Dec. 1.

“With the 2019 event only about four months away, we want to encourage people to set a goal, sign up and start getting ready for an amazing race weekend,” Altman said. “Whether you are participating in the full marathon or a 5K, register now. And to prepare, you can join us for group training runs starting in December through March 23.”

PHOTOS: 2017 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Check out this gorgeous photo sent to us by Nathan Robinette! It was a great morning for a marathon! Runners are up early and ready to go! Let's hear it for the awesome spectators! Thanks to the awesome cheering sections all along race course! Check out this Star Wars reference! Mercedes-Benz is giving runners a little encouragement! Mercedes-Benz is trying to keep runners entertained. You never know what you'll find on the course of the marathon! Is that a dinosaur?!?!?! Runners make their way down Kingston Pike. A band plays for the runners along Kingston Pike. Runners make their way through mile 9 of the course. Runners stop to get some water as they continue to Neyland Stadium. 10News reporter Becca Habbeger checks in at the water stop at mile 9. Runners carry American flags during the marathon. Volunteers hand out water to the runners. Runners cross the finish line at Neyland Stadium. 10News Reporter Becca Habegger finishes the half marathon!

Group training runs begin Saturday, Dec. 1. Runners meet every Saturday at 8 a.m. at Eddie’s Health Shoppe at 8025 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. Weekly group runs are free, open to the public and require no preregistration. These training runs include pace groups and mileage options ranging from beginner to advanced.

© 2018 WBIR