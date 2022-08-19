Covenant Health settles ADA claim with feds after deaf patient said he wasn't provided a live interpreter

The Dept. of Justice commended both the patient and Covenant Health, saying the settlement will improve accommodations for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Covenant Health has agreed to settle an Americans with Disabilities Act claim with the federal government after a deaf patient claimed the medical group denied him a means of effectively communicating with hospital staff, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Tennessee said the patient alleged he was denied effective communication under the ADA during emergency department visits and an in-patient hospital admission at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

The patient said he went to Covenant facilities, including Parkwest, after experiencing numbness and pain in his leg. The patient said Covenant offered virtual interpreter services but said they were ineffective. He said the hospital did not provide him with live interpreter services despite repeated requests.

In the claim, the man alleged he did not understand why he was being admitted, his treatment plan or his discharge instructions. The U.S. Attorney's Office opened a civil investigation into the matter under the ADA, saying Covenant cooperated with the investigation and agreed on a settlement on August 19.

Covenant has agreed to add extra measures to ensure hospitals are in ADA compliance and that it's protecting patients who are deaf or hard of hearing, including designating an ADA administrator at each facility to provide guidance and oversight.

Covenant also agreed to identify services that it can provide interpreters to each facility in a timely manner, developing plans for auxiliary aid in certain situations, and providing ADA training.

As part of the three-year agreement, Covenant will also pay a $50,000 statutory penalty to the U.S. government.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office commends the complainant for sharing his experience to improve healthcare communication for other persons in the deaf community. Further, we commend Covenant Health and Parkwest Medical Center for cooperating in our investigation and working to promote effective communication with deaf individuals,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “This agreement is a roadmap for success for public accommodations within East Tennessee that aim to improve the participation of deaf persons and other persons with hearing impairments in healthcare decisions.”

Covenant Health on Friday denied any violation occurred at the time, but said it welcomed the investigation as an opportunity to review its processes: