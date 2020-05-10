Covenant Health announces plans for new $20 million facility in South Knoxville

Services at the facility will include an urgent care area, a primary care clinic, a diagnostic center with laboratory and imaging services and rehabilitation areas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville-based Covenant Health announced plans on Monday for a new $20 million facility in South Knoxville to meet the needs of the community.

The proposed 36,000 square-foot outpatient facility will be located at the corner of Chapman Highway and Mountain Grove Drive.

Services at the facility will include an urgent care area with extended hours, a clinic for primary care, a diagnostic center with laboratory and imaging services and areas for physical rehabilitation and education.

“South Knoxville is rapidly becoming a destination community, with recent expansions in residential growth, thriving businesses and recreation areas,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health President and CEO. “At the same time, South Knoxville is underserved in terms of medical care as a result of the closures of Baptist Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center, which often served people from areas south of the river. This new project will provide a variety of needed health services in a convenient location that is easily accessible for people in South Knoxville and Seymour.”