Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon looking for volunteers for Oct. 2-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is looking for volunteers for its weekend event scheduled for October 2-3.

Volunteers will be asked to help in several different capacities throughout the event, officials said.

“Knoxville always steps up to the challenge, filling the hundreds of positions needed to make the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend run smoothly,” Race Director Jason Altman said. Whether you register on your own or recruit others, we appreciate anyone willing to donate their time and talent."

According to a press release, the volunteers for Saturday events will work at the registration and goody bag pickup booth and will assist with the 5K event and Kids Run.

Volunteers are needed on Sunday to assist as course monitors and at the Pilot post-race party at World’s Fair Park.

The two-day community event includes volunteer opportunities for everyone.

The Health and Fitness Expo, Covenant Kids Run, and 5K take place Saturday, and the marathon, half-marathon, and marathon relays are scheduled for Sunday.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in groups of friends, family, coworkers, schools, churches, nonprofits, and other organizations.

“Finally, we can race together in person again, and we need the community’s volunteer spirit to make this year’s races the best yet,” Altman said. The support of the wonderful people of East Tennessee is what makes Covenant Health’s marathon so memorable. We appreciate every single person who makes this event possible.”

Volunteers can complete online registration at www.knoxvillemarathon.com/volunteer.

Volunteers can choose the day, time, and task that best suits their capabilities.