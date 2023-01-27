Covenant Health pledges 10 acres of land to TN to build new health science and simulation center

The land is located in the 9000 block of Sherrill Boulevard, across the street from Parkwest Medical Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Covenant Health pledged to give 10 acres of land to the state of Tennessee, in order to build a new Knox Regional Health Science and Simulation Center. On Friday, leaders of Roane State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology thanked them in a ceremony.

The land is estimated to be worth around $10 million and is located in the 9000 block of Sherrill Boulevard, directly across the street from Parkwest Medical Center.

The new health science and simulation center will focus on creating new spaces where instructors can give simulations of the work students will be doing when they graduate. The facility would have 130,000 square feet in total, with 11,000 square feet devoted to the simulation center.

The center will also replace Roane State's current Knox County Center for Health Sciences. That center is around 16,000 square feet large and is located in West Knoxville. It will become the new home of TCAT Knoxville's health science programs.

Current Roane State programs will be housed in the new center, including the college's nursing, EMS, polysomnography, and respiratory therapy programs. The college plans to add new programs such as cardiovascular technology, healthcare administration, public health and more.