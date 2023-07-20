Families of Covenant School students create two nonprofits promoting school safety, reducing gun violence

The two nonprofits are "Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows" and the "Covenant Families Action Fund."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some parents of students at The Covenant School in Nashville announced the creation of two nonprofits on Thursday.

One is aimed at promoting school safety by educating families about the impact and prevention of school shootings, as well as improving mental health support. It is named the Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows. The other is meant to drive legislative change to protect children and staff in schools, named Covenant Families Action Fund.

"Closing background loophole checks, safe storage, you know, temporarily limiting access to firearms for folks who are a threat to themselves and others until they can get help. You know, these, these are not controversial items," said David Teague, a parent of a student at the school. "It's the fact that they're not on the books already is what's controversial, while another Tennessee family loses a loved one every five-and-a-half hours."

A former student shot and killed three nine-year-olds and three adults in March at The Covenant School. The shooting led to demonstrations in Nashville calling for action to prevent gun violence and spurred discussions about gun law reform.

Immediately following the shooting, the legislature passed bills meant to improve school security, such as by hiring school resource officers and improving school infrastructure. Bills that would have created a "temporary mental health order of protection" or added requirements like keeping guns locked up in cars did not pass. A bill protecting the gun industry from shooting-related lawsuits did pass.

Governor Bill Lee also said he planned to bring lawmakers back to Nashville in August for a special session focusing on public safety.

According to a release from Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows, the families involved in the nonprofit have "a wide range of political views but are united in their faith and shared desire to protect their children and all children in Tennessee."

The release also said both nonprofits appreciate Governor Bill Lee's plan to convene a special session to respond to calls for action to prevent gun violence.