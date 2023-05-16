Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings

The church’s attorneys filed the motions on Friday, May 12.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Covenant Presbyterian Church of Nashville is looking to prevent certain parts of The Covenant School shooter’s writings from being released to the public, according to a recent motion filing.

Covenant attorneys filed two motions to intervene, according to court records. One was against the Tennessee Firearms Association and the other was with the Nashville Police Association. They asked the court to permit the church to "protect its interests relating to the release of records sought" by the organizations.

Specifically, they said they were interested in the personal journals and other writings seized from the shooter's home. They said they were concerned parts of the documents may jeopardize the security of their facility, and the personal safety of its members.

“The records sought in Petitioners’ Complaint and Petition may include and/or relate to information owned by Covenant Church, including, but not limited to, schematics of church facilities and confidential information pertaining to Covenant Church employees. Covenant Church is so situated that the disposition of this action may impair or impede its ability to protect its interests and the privacy of its employees. Therefore, intervention by Covenant Church in this action is warranted," the church said.

However, more than 60 House Republicans signed a letter addressed to Metro Police Chief John Drake, urging him to release the documents.

“We need to be able to see what’s in that manifesto that could maybe provide some insight as we gather information, as we prepare for special session, as we work on legislation, we need all the facts and all the data available to us,” said Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville).

He also said his "Republican colleagues don't mind if parts of" the documents about the employees and building designs are kept confidential.

“Nobody needs to see that, that’s not information we need to get out. And then two, we have to be very sensitive to the families. We just simply want to be able to get an insight into this person who committed this horrific act,” Zachary said.