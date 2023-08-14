Cove Lake State Park to get new playground

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announces plans for a new playground at Cove Lake State Park.

TDEC says the building is expected to begin this year and will include equipment, surfacing and ADA-compliant design. The project has been approved by the State Building Commission and will replace a swimming pool at the site.

The playscape will be nature-based offering children the opportunity for fun while learning about the outdoors and natural environment.

According to a release, children thrive on many levels when they are provided outdoor education. Cove Lake State Park’s playscape will help children connect with nature through hands-on experiences.

“We always look for the best ways to serve our parks visitors, and we are excited about this feature at Cove Lake State Park,” said Greer Tidwell, TDEC’s deputy commissioner for Conservation. “The playscape will be available throughout the year, and we look forward to having families enjoy this new asset.”

Tennessee State Parks believe investing funds into a year-round outdoor recreation feature is the best path to maximize the park’s benefit to the community and the investments made by taxpayers.