KCHD: 564 new COVID-19 cases reported last week

There are 51 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in East Tennessee as of June 11, according to the Knox County Health Department.
Credit: KCHD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department reported 564 new COVID-19 cases last week, or roughly 80 cases per day. 

This amount of cases are about twice as many as mid-May. For context, KCHD was reporting roughly 6,600 cases a week this past winter.

There are 51 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in East Tennessee as of June 11. Hospitalizations in the area peaked at around 700 in January 2022. 

Union County and Claiborne County are the only East Tennessee counties where COVID-19 community levels aren't considered low, according to the CDC.

Davidson County, where Nashville is located, is the only county in Tennesee where COVID-19 community levels are considered high. 

