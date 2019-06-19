KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cracker Barrel says an event planned by a controversial Knox County pastor and sheriff's deputy will not take place.

Grayson Fritts, a detective with the Knox County Sheriff's Office and pastor of All Scripture Baptist Church delivered a sermon earlier this month where he said gay people are "freaks" and worthy of death. The sheriff and other Knox County leaders have since denounced his comments. Fritts is no longer on active duty.

Fritts' church had planned to hold an event at the Cracker Barrel in Cleveland on June 29 for "small town soul winning."

The Tennessee Democratic Party sent a letter to the CEO of Cracker Barrel encouraging them not to allow the event to happen.

Cracker Barrel responded to the complaint by the TN Democrats saying in part that they will not allow the event to happen at their restaurant.

"Mr. Fritts and his group will not be permitted on site," the company said in a statement.

Cracker Barrel said in a tweet that they "foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive."

"We do not tolerate discriminatory treatment of any sort and have a zero-tolerance policy for harassment. Our corporate policy prohibits any type of protest or public demonstration on our private property," the company said.