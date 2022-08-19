Knoxville leaders working to redesign Cradle of Country Music Park

The city wants to redesign the Cradle of the Country Music Park. Part of that plan calls for replacing trees with art which is raising some concerns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are working to redesign The Cradle of Country Music Park, located in the downtown area near the intersection of Gay Street and Summitt Hill Drive. Part of the plan calls for replacing trees with art, and it has raised concerns among some city residents.

Right now, many city residents call it a pocket of nature next to one of the city's busiest intersections. The plan calls for five trees to be cut down and replaced with some artwork. Leaders said 12 existing trees would be preserved and nine new trees would be planted.

"I feel like you could put art anywhere, so what's the purpose of tearing down mother nature?" said William Borden, a resident in the city.

The process to redesign the park started around 8 years ago and since then, more than 100 artists submitted proposals to fill the park. Some of their projects were funded after organizers picked winning designs.

The city said they plan to use the space for small concerts and public events.

"I think we can have the trees and we can have the art," said Seema Singh, the councilwoman for the 3rd District. "The park is called Cradle of Country Music. We also can have respect for our great history in Knoxville of country music. That's also an area where there was a lot of Black, African-American music. I think we can incorporate all of these things."

The park is around a half acre large and some locals said they were wondering why the trees had to be cut down for more art to be there.

"Always against tearing down trees if at all possible, but I'm also very much interested in supporting the art of Knoxville. And so, ideally, a place could be found where you could do both without tearing down the trees," said Biran Worley, the owner of a nearby store.