KPD: Bicyclist injured after being struck by pickup truck on Chapman Highway, Lippencott Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Chapman Highway and Lippencott Street Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD said the crash was reported around 7:50 a.m.
A press release states the bicyclist was reportedly traveling north on Chapman Highway on the right shoulder and turned into the path of a Chevy Colorado that was also traveling north on Chapman Highway without warning.
This was also confirmed by witnesses, KPD said.
KPD said the bicyclist, a 53-year-old man, struck the front passenger side of the pickup truck and was thrown onto the road.
The bicyclist was transported from the scene to the hospital, KPD said. He suffered non-incapacitating injuries.