KPD: Bicyclist injured after being struck by pickup truck on Chapman Highway, Lippencott Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Chapman Highway and Lippencott Street Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said the crash was reported around 7:50 a.m.

A press release states the bicyclist was reportedly traveling north on Chapman Highway on the right shoulder and turned into the path of a Chevy Colorado that was also traveling north on Chapman Highway without warning.

This was also confirmed by witnesses, KPD said.

KPD said the bicyclist, a 53-year-old man, struck the front passenger side of the pickup truck and was thrown onto the road.