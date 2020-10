The crash happened about 2:40 p.m. on the highway just outside of downtown Clinton.

CLINTON, Tenn. — A southbound vehicle knocked the back wheels off a northbound tractor-trailer in a collision Friday afternoon, forcing diversion of traffic on the highway just south of downtown.

Clinton police were working the crash that happened about 2:40 p.m. The name of the vehicle driver was unknown.

A LIfeStar helicopter arrived and landed near the Ingles Market to take the driver to an area hospital for treatment.