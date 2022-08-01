KPD: Officers will no longer respond to most minor, non-injury car crashes

The Knoxville Police Department said recent crash data revealed officers cumulatively spend around 24 hours per day working minor, non-injury crashes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury car crashes, according to Chief of Police Paul Noel.

Officers will only respond to minor, non-injury crashes if a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved, KPD said.

Officers will continue to respond to crashes that:

Result in injury or death

Involve a suspected intoxicated driver

Involve an unlicensed or uninsured driver

Result in a disabled vehicle on the road

Involve a disorderly or uncooperative party

KPD said drivers involved in a non-injury crash that does not involve any of the factors above should move their car out of the roadway to a safe location, exchange information, take cell phone photos and share the relevant information with their insurance companies and file required documents with the state.

“Minor, non-injury crashes occupy a lot of our officers’ time and minimize our ability to respond more quickly to higher priority calls or conduct proactive traffic enforcement initiatives to actually prevent serious crashes from happening,” Chief Noel said. “We want to recapture that time so that we can focus our efforts on being visible in city neighborhoods and addressing violent crime.”

Recent crash data revealed that KPD officers cumulatively spend around 24 hours per day working minor, non-injury crashes when factoring in the time it takes to get to the call, collect the relevant information and complete the report, according to KPD.

“This is really a minor change to our operations so that we can focus more narrowly on what is essential to our core mission as a department,” Chief Noel said. “This is also just a small piece of a larger strategic vision. We are taking a close look at how, when and where officers are deployed so that we can more effectively address higher priority public safety issues and concerns.”