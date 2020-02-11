No one hurt in fire that destroyed Seymour convenience store

According to crews on the scene, the fire is at the Seymour Speedway Mart, located on Maryville Highway in Seymour.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — It took about two hours for fire crews to contain a large fire at a Seymour gas station. No one was injured.

The flames destroyed the Seymour Speedway Mart, located on Highway 411 in Seymour. It's located near the 411 racetrack.

Crews got the call at 12:41 p.m., according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief John Linsenbigler. When fire crews arrived just six minutes later, heavy flames and smoke were visible.

Witnesses at the business across the street noticed the fire outside the building, where the electrical wires connected, according to Chief Linsenbigler. They ran into the building to warn the workers about the fire.

The workers shut off the gas tanks and everyone evacuated safely.

None of the underground gas tanks ignited, but a tank containing about 1,700 gallons of kerosene exploded shortly after firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had limited water to fight the fire at first. The nearest hydrant is 2,400 feet away, and Linsenbigler said it took three truckloads of hose to reach it.

The building was older and built with wood, so it burned quickly once the fire reached the attic. The gas pumps also added to the danger and potential fuel.

The building used to be a hardware store, according to Linsenbigler. It currently housed a busy convenience store and Marathon gas station.

Yogi Patel and his family opened the business in 2008. His wife and another employee were working when the fire started. He said there were no customers inside.

When the neighbor came inside to tell them the building was on fire, he told her to call 911 and he started driving from his home in Maryville. He could see the fire all the way.

"I thought it was something else burning. Followed the flame and saw that was my store. I could see it all the way in Maryville," Patel said.

Patel said the building was insured, and beyond that, he wasn't sure yet about future plans. He was just thankful that no one was hurt.

The Sevier County fire investigator will work to determine what started the fire.