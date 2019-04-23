Multiple fire units on the scene of a fire at the Loudon County courthouse.

Crews could be seen battling flames coming from the roof at the courthouse at 601 Grove Street.

The historic courthouse is nearly 150 years old. Loudon County councilman Tim Brewster shared this image with 10News -- showing the courthouse's top dome charred as plumes of smoke continued to rise out of it.

Tim Brewster, Loudon City Councilman

Loudon County authorities said no one was inside the building. The extent of the damage is unknown.

This story is developing,