Crews at the University of Tennessee have begun tearing down Morrill Hall more than half a century after the residence hall was built.

The university closed the dorm in May as part of the redevelopment of the west campus.

Once the building is taken down, the site will be cleared and converted into a grassy commons area.

The demolition will cost $1.68 million. UT's Office of Sustainability said it is trying to reduce landfill waste in the demolition and was able to 'rescue' 394 mattresses, 34 dressers, 25 bedside tables, 20 loft beds with desks, and 15 tables from the dorm.

Morrill Hall was first constructed back in 1967.