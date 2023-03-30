Crews work to contain 80-acre wildfire in Cocke Co. Thursday night

According to officials, the fire was 85% contained as of around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said crews were working to contain a wild-land fire Thursday night in Cosby. They said the fire ranged from Conrad Road off of Dark Hollow Road to Greene Road.

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire was around 80 acres large ad was around 85% contained as of around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

CCEMA said they had "fire apparatus and manpower protecting life, property and agriculture in areas where these things are threatened." They asked residents to avoid the area while crews worked.

They also said a staging area for assets and manpower was set up at Trinity Baptist Church with Chief Michael Shelton of the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department leading it.

They said other mutual-aid departments from other counties were staged around the county and were ready to respond to other incidents as they were reported.