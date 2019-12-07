The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at TAMKO Building Products in the Lonsdale community Friday.

According to KFD captain D.J. Corcoran, crews responded to reports of a fire near the ventilation system for large machinery at 2506 Johnston Street.

When crews arrived, they spotted flames coming from the fan and ductwork on the roof. KFD said TAMKO produces large rolls of fiberglass-infused paper from recycled cardboard.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within the first 20 minutes, and no one was hurt.