KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews said they extinguished a small house fire in an unoccupied North Knoxville house Wednesday morning.

The fire took place on Fort Sumter Road. Rural Metro Fire said its crews arrived at about 5:14 a.m. and saw light smoke and a small fire inside, which they said could have reached the attic.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and determined that no one was home, and an adjacent unit was under renovation. No injuries were reported and Rural Metro said the fire's cause is under investigation.

Fort Sumter Road was closed near Hill Road while firefighters worked.

Rural Metro said the house sat off the roadway with no property markings. A spokesperson asked homeowners to visibly mark their driveways with house numbers so emergency agencies can find them quickly.