Crews rescue 2 men lost for hours in the deepest known part of a cave under Lookout Mountain

The two men were stuck in the deepest known part of a cave that's off-limits to the public. It took crews hours to find and rescue them.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men lost in a cave under Lookout Mountain for hours were greeted with hugs by family and friends after rescue crews found them safe and got them out.

The two men, 21-year-old Gabriel Vaughn and 23-year-old Robby Dobos, had disappeared Monday night when family said they left to explore caves. Their friends, family and coworkers became worried they did not return Tuesday.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said the two men went exploring in an abandoned train tunnel under Lookout Mountain that is off-limits to the public. Several rescue crew teams with the Hamilton County Cave and Cliff team braved the dark, dangerous and extremely narrow conditions of the cave Tuesday night, eventually making contact with the two in the deepest known part of the cave early Wednesday around 3:45 a.m.

Rescue crews helped the two men out, which took roughly two hours. The two were safe and eventually greeted by their family and friends Wednesday morning many hours after the ordeal.

"Chief Hyman and the CFD want to thank all of the agencies and personnel who spent many hours searching for two lost men inside a multi-level cave in Lookout Mountain Tuesday into Wednesday. It was labor intensive and everyone was dedicated to finding the 2 parties. Glad they are safe," the CFD said.