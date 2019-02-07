Knox County crews rescued two boaters that crashed along the French Broad River Monday night.

The French Broad River at Seven Islands Wildlife Refuge

Crews said the call was put out to respond to a water rescue at the Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak around 8:30 p.m.

A boat with two people in it had crashed, and Matt Cameron with the TWRA said it happened after the boat hit some shoals on the river. Neither were ejected and both were wearing personal flotation devices.

Both were taken to the hospital with head and face injuries. One of the boaters broke a finger.

Crews were still trying to pull the boat from the water as of 10 p.m. Monday.