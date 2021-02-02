Crews respond to fire at Union County sawmill, no injuries reported

Officials said that lumber in a sawmill caught fire at around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, and crews spent around 4 hours getting it under control.

The Paulette Volunteer Fire Department said lumber stored in the sawmill caught fire and a county "All Call" was issued. Several agencies responded to extinguish the flames including the Maynardville Fire Department, Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Luttrell Volunteer Fire Department and the Union County Rescue Squad.

Crews had to call a front-end loader from the county's highway department to move the wood and give firefighters access to the fire, so they could put it out.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.