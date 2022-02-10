Crews respond to fire in West Hills area of Harriman, around 60% contained as of Thursday night

Officials said fire departments are responding to the fire after it sent lots of smoke billowing up into the sky Thursday.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security said crews were responding to a fire on Thursday.

They said they started getting calls about the fire at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. It was located in the West Hills area of Harriman and sent lots of smoke rising into the sky, according to a release from officials.

They asked people to make sure they did not block roadways and to leave room for fire vehicles as they made their way to the fire. They also asked people to stay clear of the area.

Information about the cause of the fire was not immediately available. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire was around 60% contained as of 8:30 p.m.