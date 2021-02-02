Crews respond to fire near Old Knoxville Highway in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Crews responded to a fire at a single-family home in Sevierville Thursday afternoon. Officials said that there were no known injuries as of 1:45 p.m.
They said that the fire was located at 4010 Oak Haven Court, just off of Old Knoxville Highway. Crews were still on the scene as of 1:45 p.m., according to officials.
Three departments were also sent out to respond to the fire, including crews from Waldens Creek and Gatlkinburg.
Additional information, such as the extent of damage and the cause of the fire, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.