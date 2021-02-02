Crews respond to fire near Old Knoxville Highway in Sevierville

Officials said that a single-family home caught fire Thursday afternoon. No injuries were initially reported.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Crews responded to a fire at a single-family home in Sevierville Thursday afternoon. Officials said that there were no known injuries as of 1:45 p.m.

They said that the fire was located at 4010 Oak Haven Court, just off of Old Knoxville Highway. Crews were still on the scene as of 1:45 p.m., according to officials.

Three departments were also sent out to respond to the fire, including crews from Waldens Creek and Gatlkinburg.