Flames and smoke could be seen immediately off I-40 near the French Broad River bridge.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Dandridge emergency crews are responding to a fire off Interstate 40.

According to dispatchers, the call came in just before 5 p.m. at 928 Old Newport Highway.

The Dandridge Fire Department along with other departments responded, and flames and smoke could be seen immediately off I-40 near the French Broad River bridge.