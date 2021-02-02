Crews respond to house fire in North Knoxville after pickup truck catches fire

Rural Metro Fire said that deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Office kept the fire under control with a garden hose while crews were on their way.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews responded to a fire at a North Knoxville home on Wednesday, after officials said a pickup truck caught fire while it was parked at an open garage.

Rural Metro Fire said that they responded to calls about the fire at around 1:37 p.m. They also said that deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office helped contain the fire with a garden hose while crews made their way to the house.

It is located at 6972 Holliday Park Lane, and much of the siding was melted off the home as a result of the fire. The truck also appeared to be totally burned, according to images from officials.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the inside of the house. They said there was no fire or smoke damage inside of the home.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available.