Crews respond to house fire in West Knox Gettysvue subdivision

Officials said the house appears to be a total loss.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Rural Metro fire crews said a home in West Knox County appears to be a total loss after responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews said the fire was reported in the area around the Gettysvue subdivision, near the Gettysvue Polo, Golf and Country Club.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Flames and plumes of smoke were seen rising from the two-story house, according to witnesses at the fire.

Rural Metro said there was no one inside the home except for possibly a pet.