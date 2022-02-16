Crews respond to North Knox County house fire, home a total loss

Officials said no injuries were reported in the fire, and crews from several departments responded to it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in North Knox County late Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the house was a total loss, but also said no injuries were reported from the fire.

They said the house was at 4902 Pleasant Gap Road and when crews arrived, they said they said fire venting through the roof. They also said they had to shuttle water to the house from outside the area, around 1 mile away. While crews were responding to it, they asked people to avoid the area.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire, officials said. The Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department also helped crews bring in water.