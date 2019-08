Local and state officials have responded to a report of a possible drowning in the Powell River.

Initial reports were that someone had jumped from the Cedar Creek Bridge and into the water and didn't resurface, according to TWRA. However later reports were that the person had jumped from a boat.

Campbell County dispatchers said crews were investigating a possible drowning in that area. The call came in just before 3 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as get new information.