Crews respond to school bus crash in Greene County, nine kids transported with minor injuries

Crews responded to reports of a bus crash in Greene County Tuesday evening, with some minor injuries reported.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews responded to reports of a school bus crash in Greene County on Tuesday. TJ Mannis, the Operations Manager of Greene County EMS, also said some children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Many had already been checked out of the hospital by 6:30 p.m. according to David McClain, the Greene County Director of Schools.

Reports of the crash were received at around 3:45 p.m. and officials said it happened on Brittontown Road. Mannis also said that the bus had driven off the road and was found lying on its side.

Nine children were taken to the Greeneville Community Hospital East with minor injuries, he said. There they were checked out and health professionals made sure they did not have severe injuries. A reunification site was also set up nearby for families.

The bus driver was also filling in for other drivers, officials said. They said the driver usually worked as a teacher in the school system. McClain said that a notification about the crash was sent about as soon as possible alerting principals and parents with children involved.

The bus was transporting children from three schools — Bailyton Elementary, North Greene High School, and North Greene Middle School.