Crews respond to "serious accident" on Rutledge Pike Saturday evening

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and Area Medical Rescue crews responded to a serious accident in Rutledge Pike near Rosewood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that crews were responding to a serious accident in East Knoxville Saturday evening.

They said that Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and Area Medical Rescue crews were responding to the accident at around 7:50 p.m. according to a post on Rural Metro Fire's official Twitter page.

They asked drivers to use caution in the area as they worked on the scene.

Information about the cause of the crash or any injuries was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.