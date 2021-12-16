Alcoa PD: 2 rushed to hospital after small plane crash at Amazon center construction site

ALCOA, Tenn — Crews are responding to a small airplane crash near Alcoa Highway, and two people have been rushed to UT Medical Center, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
According to Blount County dispatch, a two-seater plane crashed off Alcoa Highway at the site of a new Amazon distribution center that's under construction.
Crews said the call came in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
According the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine craft was a Cirrus SR22. The FAA said it crashed around 9:20 a.m. near McGhee Tyson Airport, and two people were aboard the plane.
South Singleton Station Road is closed at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
An AMR ambulance arrived at the scene.
The Alcoa Police Department, Blount County Sheriff's Office, incident response crews from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, and other agencies are also responding.
The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB taking charge.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.