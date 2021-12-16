Alcoa PD: 2 rushed to hospital after small plane crash at Amazon center construction site

The Alcoa Fire Department said it is responding to a small aircraft crash near Alcoa Highway.

ALCOA, Tenn — Crews are responding to a small airplane crash near Alcoa Highway, and two people have been rushed to UT Medical Center, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

According to Blount County dispatch, a two-seater plane crashed off Alcoa Highway at the site of a new Amazon distribution center that's under construction.

Crews said the call came in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

According the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine craft was a Cirrus SR22. The FAA said it crashed around 9:20 a.m. near McGhee Tyson Airport, and two people were aboard the plane.

Here’s a photo of the scene from closer. You can see the massive Amazon warehouse under construction. The plane appears to have crashed right next to the building. pic.twitter.com/5jJJN43bHT — Cole Sullivan (@cole_sull) December 16, 2021

South Singleton Station Road is closed at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

An AMR ambulance arrived at the scene.

The Alcoa Police Department, Blount County Sheriff's Office, incident response crews from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, and other agencies are also responding.

Breaking news

I’m on a scene near Alcoa Highway where a small plane has crashed near the airport, authorities say. @wbir pic.twitter.com/Zrq6aI9KZj — Cole Sullivan (@cole_sull) December 16, 2021

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB taking charge.