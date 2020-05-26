No one hurt in East Knox County water rescue

A Rural Metro spokesperson said several people called, saying they were trapped on an island in the French Broad River.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews responded to East Knox County Monday after callers said people were trapped on an island in the French Broad River.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire both responded to the water rescue, which was reported near the intersections of Kodak Road, Thorn Grove Pike and Berry Lane. The agencies deployed boats for the search.

Rural Metro Fire Chief Jeff Bagwell told 10News that two calls came in around the same time. The first caller said items like a cell phone and a life jacket washed on shore. Bagwell said the second callers were people on a island near Berry Lane, saying they were stuck on the island.

Crews said the people are now safely on dry land. No one was hurt.