Crews searching Hawkins County community for missing 4-year-old girl

Officials said emergency crews were searching in the upper part of the Beech Creek Community in Hawkins County for a missing 4-year-old girl.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said crews were searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.

They said emergency crews were searching the upper part of the Beech Creek Community for Summer Wells, 4 years old. They said she is around 4' tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with gray shorts.

She was last seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road, off Beech Creek Road, at around 7 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. They also said anyone who may have seen Wells should call 911.

A command post was established by the Hawking County E-911 and the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, according to a release from officials.

Emergency Crews and resources from Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County County Rescue, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County E-911, Hawkins County Sheriffs Office, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Heart Air Rescue are also looking for her.

Additional information about the search was not immediately available, and neither was a picture of Wells. This story will be updated when more information is available.