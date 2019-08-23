KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Construction has begun to stabilize the hillside on Colonial Circle in Fountain City.

The area was damaged in February due to heavy rain and flooding.

Part of Colonial Circle was washed out, but all the houses were still accessible, according to the city. A 175-foot-long retaining wall behind businesses along North Broadway collapsed.

The construction is expected to be completed in late November.

Design & Construction Services Inc. is managing the project. The city said it's expected to cost $569,319.

