Rural Metro: Crews work to put out brush fires, restore power in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire is working on putting out multiple brush fires, while local utility boards are working to restore power in Knox County.

High winds are blowing trees down onto power lines, causing fires and power outages. According to Rural Metro, a downed tree trapped a woman in her home in Halls for a short time.

"It has been and continues to be an extremely busy day for brush fires here in Knox County," Jeff Bagwell, a spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire, said.

Rural Metro crews are continuing to work in rough, windy conditions to put out those brush fires. The Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board and other providers are working to get power restored, Rural Metro said.

Rural Metro has also requested help from the TN Division of Forestry.