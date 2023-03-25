Crews work to repair overnight storm damage

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Crews across East Tennessee worked to clean up after strong storms rolled through early Sunday morning.
KUB reported at least 12,000 customers without power across its coverage area, most of them in North Knoxville overnight. Crews are working to repair the damage, so that number is changing constantly. You can see it update live here.
A 10News crew found workers repairing damage on Washington Pike at Green Meadow Lane. A tree appears to have fallen on power lines and blocked the road.
Knox County dispatchers reported dozens of downed trees and power line issues across the county.